UGC constitutes committee for promoting online learning

Amid the nation-wide lockdown, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has constituted two committees to look after the examinations and academic calendar, and to promote online learning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 22:38 IST
D P Singh, UGC Chairman speaking to ANI on Sunday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Speaking to ANI, D P Singh, UGC Chairman said, "As far as the students are concerned, I wish to inform you that for them we have constituted two committees. Students are worried about their exams. They are also worried about future prospects and their admissions in higher classes, so one committee has been constituted to look after the examination and academic calendar." He said that under the lockdown situation, it is essential to think about how the prescribed syllabus can be completed, what type of examination system would be followed, and the steps universities will take in the interest of the students.

"On the basis of the committee's suggestion which we will be receiving next week, we will issue the guidelines for universities with the consultation of the MHRD," he added. "Another committee is very important that is related to students, teachers and education system as a whole is to promote online education which is need of the hour. We have to maintain social distancing therefore online learning and e-education is only way out," said UGC chairman.

UGC Chairman also appealed to all universities of students and teachers to download the Arogya Setu APP in order to fight COVID-19.

