302 people arrested for violating lockdown norms in Manipur

Manipur police on Sunday arrested302 people for violating the lockdown norms to combat COVID-19pandemic in the state, a senior police officer said

The arrested people were produced before a court whichimposed a fine of Rs 24,600 on them for violating the lockdownto combat COVID-19 pandemic in the country, a press releaseissued by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), in-charge of law and order, L Kailun said

The police appealed to the public to remain at homefor safety of personal life and for all, the press releaseadded.

