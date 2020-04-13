Left Menu
Saudi energy minister says OPEC+ effective oil cuts are 12.5 mln bpd

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 13-04-2020 01:38 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 01:38 IST
The Saudi energy minister said on Sunday that effective oil supply cuts by OPEC and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, will amount to 12.5 million barrels per day, because of higher output in April from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman was speaking to Reuters by telephone on Sunday after OPEC and allies led by Russia agreed to cut oil output by a record amount - representing around 10% of global supply - to support oil prices amid the coronavirus pandemic, and sources said effective global cuts including countries from outside the alliance could amount to as much as 20%.

"I am honored to be a party of this historic moment and historic agreement," Prince Abdulaziz said. The kingdom pumped 12.3 million bpd in April, which is higher than its agreed reference level of 11 million bpd under the new pact, meaning the effective cut by Saudi Arabia is about 3.8 million bpd. Actual oil production reductions from both Kuwait and the UAE will be also more than what was agreed under the agreement.

