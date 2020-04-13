44 evacuees return home from naval quarantine camp in Mumbai

44 evacuees from Iran were airlifted to their homes in Kashmir and Ladakh on Sunday after completing a one-month-long quarantine period at the Indian Navy Quarantine Facility at Material Organisation, Ghatkopar, Mumbai. The evacuees had arrived on March 13 and on March 28 all of them tested negative for COVID-19. But amid the national lockdown their stay at the facility got extended as they had no means of travelling to their homes in Srinagar and Ladakh.

A team of medical staff from the Navy monitored the health of the evacuees. They were supported by a team of conservancy personnel and other staff to take care of the cleanliness of the facility, their comfort and well being. The food provided was prepared under strict supervision and customised to meet any special requirements. Arrangements were made to airlift them using IAF aircraft and on Sunday, a C-130 aircraft flew these individuals back to Srinagar.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 1,985 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported so far in Maharashtra of which 217 patients have recovered and 149 patients have lost their lives due to the deadly virus. India's tally of positive cases rose to 9,152 following an increase of 796 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

Out of the total cases, 7,987 are active, while 857 have been cured and discharged, and migrated. 308 patients have lost their lives. (ANI)

