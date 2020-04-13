40 families living in colony near Delhi-UP border stranded, claim no support from govt

About 40 families in Kushal Vihar, just a short distance from the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, have been stranded due to the coronavirus lockdown, claiming that they do not have access to food nor accommodation from the government. The residents say the people are not aware that there is a colony situated at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border and alleged that the government is not helping them.

"We do not have any food or any rations left. I have been sitting at home since the last month and I am the sole bread owner of my house," one of the residents told ANI. With regards to the financial support provided by the central government, the residents said that there has been assistance, but the money is nowhere close to enough to feed a family. "They have deposited Rs 500 so far and that is nowhere close to enough. For how long can you survive on Rs 500? It is not possible to run a household with Rs 500 for a month," the resident said.

There are some who have not created a Jan Dhan account and are unable to receive any help from the Centre. As a result, many families are taking loans to make their ends meet. Echoing similar sentiments, another resident who has 12 family members, said there has been no financial assistance from the government, leaving them with no option but to take a loan. He said, "We have no option but to take a loan to run the household. There are 12 members in the family and none of them can earn a living because of the national lockdown."

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 483 cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh so far, of which 46 patients have recovered and five patients have lost their lives due to the deadly virus. India's tally of positive COVID-19 cases rose to 9,152 following an increase of 796 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

Out of the total number of cases, 7,987 patients are active cases, while 856 have been cured/discharged and 308 have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

