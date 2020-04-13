Left Menu
Over 39100 N Cape residents provided with access to water

Northern Cape Provincial Head of the Department Kobus Streuders has, however, expressed concerns regarding the slow delivery and installation of water tanks.

The department said that 161 water tanks have been installed province-wide, servicing 8 690 households. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

More than 39 105 residents of the Northern Cape have been provided with access to water since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, says the Department of Water and Sanitation.

The department said that 161 water tanks have been installed province-wide, servicing 8 690 households.

Out of 791 water tanks allocated, only 421 have been delivered so far, with 144 installed and servicing residents. Out of 81 water trucks allocated, only 58 have been delivered.

He said the provincial department is looking at various options to accelerate the installation of water tanks to ensure that all water tanks delivered serve people as soon as they receive them.

"We are also glad to report that 18 water tanks and a water truck have been delivered to the Namakwa District Municipality which last week has none of these. Forty-four water tanks have so far been installed in the Sol Plaatjie Municipality, 33 in Phokwane, 18 in Magareng, 17 in Ga-Segonyana, 13 in Siyacuma, eight in Emthanjeni, seven in Kareeberg and four in the Renosterberg Municipalities.

"The department once again reiterates the call for our people not to vandalize water tanks by removing the taps, as this renders the tanks useless," Streuders said.

On 15 March 2020, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a National State of Disaster in South Africa, in light of the advent of COVID-19 in the country.

The Department of Water and Sanitation has been tasked to supply basic water for hygiene purposes to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure South Africa flattens the curve of infections.

The department said it is intent on delivering water and sanitation relief country-wide, in response to the President's pronouncements, and as directed by Human Settlements, Water, and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, that all areas in dire need must be prioritized without fail for emergency interventions.

The example of the delivery in the Northern Cape is being replicated throughout the country.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

