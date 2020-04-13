2 killed, 1 injured in cylinder blast at chemical factory in Maharashtra's Palghar

Two people were killed and a person was injured in a cylinder blast at a chemical factory in Tarapur MIDC area in Palghar district on Monday. The explosion took place at 11:30 am in the premises of Galaxy Surfectants, which manufactures sanitisers and liquid handwash soaps, police said.

"Around 11:30 this morning, two people died and one got injured. In this factory, raw materials of sanitisers and handwash liquid soaps are made. The production process had stopped at 5 am. After that smoke was detected at around 11:30 am and an alarm rang. A team went to the spot after the accident," said Pradeep Kasbe, Police Inspector, Palghar. "The company was operational on the orders of Kailash Shinde, collector of Palghar," Kasbe added.

The two persons who died in the blast were Vijay Pandurang Sawant and Sameer Shahabuddin Khoj. The person who sustained injuries have been identified as Rune Prabhakar Raut. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.