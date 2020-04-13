Left Menu
SPO killed, another injured in attack in J-K's Kishtwar

A Special Police Officer (SPO) was killed while another suffered grievous injuries after being attacked while on patrolling duty at the upper area of Tander, falling under the jurisdiction of Police Station Dachhan in the mountainous district of Kishtwar on Monday.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-04-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 17:41 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A Special Police Officer (SPO) was killed while another suffered grievous injuries after being attacked while on patrolling duty at the upper area of Tander, falling under the jurisdiction of Police Station Dachhan in the mountainous district of Kishtwar on Monday. Reports revealed that today SPO's namely Pashid Iqbal and Vishal Singh, both posted SOG Police Post Tander, Dachhan, Kishtwar had gone to the upper area of Tander for patrolling.

They were attacked by two people at around 1 pm. Both the attackers fled from the spot. Both the attackers, Basharat Hussain and Basharat Hussain are residents of village Tander, Dachhan.

One of the attackers, Ashiq Hussain was released on bail 20 days back. Inspector-General of Police Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh-IPS along with DIG Doda Abdul Jabbar-IPS reached Kishtwar. Operation has been launched in Tander area by the SOG and the Army to nab the attackers. (ANI)

