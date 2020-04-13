FCI loading and unloading about 3 Lakh Metric Tonnes every day

Food Corporation of India (FCI) has achieved a rare distinction of transporting more than 1,000 train loads (rakes) carrying about 3 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) of food grains during the lockdown period since 24.03.2020. It has also been able to unload about 950 rakes (about 2.7 MMT) in various states of the country during the same period. On average FCI is loading and unloading about 3 Lakh Metric Tonnes (about 60 Lakhs bags of 50 Kg each) every day since the start of lockdown, which is almost double its normal average.

FCI has already delivered about 5.9 MMT of Food Grains to the state governments since nationwide lockdown under various schemes including about 2 MMT under the PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) at an average of about 2.95 Lakh MT per day. The entire workforce of FCI at every part of the country including far-flung areas like Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Leh, Arunachal Pradesh, etc are working on a 24/7 basis to ensure that handling of combined operations of transport and delivery of about 6 Lakh Metric Tonnes (about 1.2 Crore bags of 50 Kg each) of food grains every day is carried out uninterruptedly. Along with supplying stocks for regular NFSA and additional requirements, FCI is ensuring that stocks are made available to NGOs and Welfare Organizations for undertaking relief operations for people facing food shortages due to Covid 19 pandemic at subsidized rates.

(With Inputs from PIB)

