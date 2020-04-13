Left Menu
Development News Edition

FCI loading and unloading about 3 Lakh Metric Tonnes every day

It has also been able to unload about 950 rakes (about 2.7 MMT) in various states of the country during the same period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 21:49 IST
FCI loading and unloading about 3 Lakh Metric Tonnes every day
FCI has already delivered about 5.9 MMT of Food Grains to the state governments since nationwide lockdown under various schemes including about 2 MMT under the PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) at an average of about 2.95 Lakh MT per day. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Food Corporation of India (FCI) has achieved a rare distinction of transporting more than 1,000 train loads (rakes) carrying about 3 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) of food grains during the lockdown period since 24.03.2020. It has also been able to unload about 950 rakes (about 2.7 MMT) in various states of the country during the same period. On average FCI is loading and unloading about 3 Lakh Metric Tonnes (about 60 Lakhs bags of 50 Kg each) every day since the start of lockdown, which is almost double its normal average.

FCI has already delivered about 5.9 MMT of Food Grains to the state governments since nationwide lockdown under various schemes including about 2 MMT under the PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) at an average of about 2.95 Lakh MT per day. The entire workforce of FCI at every part of the country including far-flung areas like Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Leh, Arunachal Pradesh, etc are working on a 24/7 basis to ensure that handling of combined operations of transport and delivery of about 6 Lakh Metric Tonnes (about 1.2 Crore bags of 50 Kg each) of food grains every day is carried out uninterruptedly. Along with supplying stocks for regular NFSA and additional requirements, FCI is ensuring that stocks are made available to NGOs and Welfare Organizations for undertaking relief operations for people facing food shortages due to Covid 19 pandemic at subsidized rates.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. CDC reports 554,849 coronavirus cases, 21,942 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Monday reported 554,849 cases of the new coronavirus, and said the number of deaths had risen to 21,942. Over the weekend, the CDC updated its case count to 525,704 and said 20,486 ...

Bulls reassign Paxson, fire Forman in shakeup; Boylen stays for now

The Chicago Bulls fired longtime general manager Gar Forman on Monday, the same day they made official the hiring of Arturas Karnisovas as executive vice president of basketball operations. It was so clear that Arturas checked every box for...

110 active COVID-19 cases in West Bengal: State Health Dept

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state of West Bengal stands at 110. And, 7 people have died due to the deadly virus. As of today, there are 110 active COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths due to the coronavirus in West Bengal, State...

Total positive COVID-19 cases reach 1,510 in Delhi

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the national capital reached 1,510 on Monday, while the deaths stand at 28. As many as 356 new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Delhi today, including 325 positive cases-Under Specia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020