Wood supply crunch hits Noida cremation ground

The nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus has affected the wood supply for the cremation ground. A cremation ground in Sector 94 here has been hit hard due to the shortage of woods needed for cremation.

ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 13-04-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 22:11 IST
A view of cremation ground in Noida's Sector 94. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus has affected the wood supply for the cremation ground. A cremation ground in Sector 94 here has been hit hard due to the shortage of woods needed for cremation. According to the management, they have the wood stock only for 15 to 20 days.

"We used to have stock for the entire year but now that the supply of woods has stopped, we have stock for only 15 to 20 days. Moreover, one of the two CNG machines is also broken. We request the people to use the machine but the people go with the tradition and ask for woods," Ashok Sharma, manager of the cremation ground, told ANI. Mahesh Kumar Saxena, general secretary, Noida Lokmanch, said: "There is also a shortage of labour for chopping the wood. We used to receive woods from Bulandshahar. The demand for the wood has increased and supply has been stopped."

"We have requested the authorities to look into the matter to avoid any untoward problem during the COVID-19 pandemic," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

