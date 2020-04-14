'May we get more strength to collectively fight COVID19: PM Modi's greetings for Bihu, Puthandu, Vishu, Poila Boishakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Poila Boishakh, Vishu, Puthandu, Bohag Bihu being celebrated across the country. "Greetings to people across India on the various festivals being marked. May these festivals deepen the spirit of brotherhood in India. May they also bring joy and good health. May we get more strength to collectively fight the menace of COVID-19 in the times to come," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

"Shubho Nabo Barsho! Greetings on Poila Boishakh. Have a wonderful year ahead, where everyone is healthy and prosperous," he said. In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister wished the people celebrating the New Year in the respective regional languages and in English.

He tweeted in Bengali: "Shubho Nabo Barsho! Greetings on Poila Boishakh. Have a wonderful year ahead, where everyone is healthy and prosperous." For the people of Kerala on the occasion of Vishu, he said: "Happy Vishu to everyone! A new year brings new hope and new energy. May the coming year bring good health and well-being in everyone's lives," the PM wrote on the micro-blogging site in Malayalam.

On the occasion of Puthandu, he said that he was "praying for a year full of joy" for the people celebrating the auspicious occasion. "Puthandu wishes to all. Praying for a year full of joy and wonderful health," wrote the PM. "Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Bohag Bihu," he wrote in Assamese. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.