COVID-19 lockdown: Food being distributed to the needy in Dehradun

Neetu Lohia Foundation in Dehradun is distributing food to the needy amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 14-04-2020 09:52 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 09:52 IST
Yogesh Lohia, Director, Neetu Lohia Foundation said that 31,616 food packets have been distributed so far.. Image Credit: ANI

"The vision of Neetu Lohia Foundation, which came into being in September last year 'halting hunger' and spread happiness. During coronavirus crises, daily wage labourers and people who are living on roads are suffering. They were not getting food. We are making 3,000 food packets daily and have distributed 31,616 packets so far," Lohia told ANI. He said that the foundation will keep distributing food packets until the lockdown ends.

"We will try that none in Dehradun remain hungry. Police and administration are also helping us. We have also started sanitisation work to prevent the spread of coronavirus," he added. Volunteers of the foundation are also taking precautions in the wake of coronavirus and are ensuring social distancing while distribution.

Apart from this, the foundation has also taken up the initiative of providing sanitisation in the residential colonies and police stations in Dehradun. "We have also started sanitisation work to prevent the spread of coronavirus," Lohia said.

On April 13, the foundation sanitised a police station in the Rajpur area and a colony in Sahastradhara road. The 21-day lockdown, which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month in order to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus will come to an end today. (ANI)

