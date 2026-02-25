Left Menu

Trump Administration Sues University of California Over Alleged Antisemitism

The Trump administration has sued the University of California system, claiming discrimination against Jewish and Israeli employees at UCLA. The lawsuit, filed by the Justice Department, seeks action against antisemitism. This move follows previous attempts to address pro-Palestinian protests and other campus issues.

The administration of President Donald Trump has initiated legal action against the University of California system, alleging discrimination against Jewish and Israeli staff at UCLA over antisemitic incidents. The Department of Justice filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles on Tuesday, accusing the university of fostering a hostile work environment.

This legal suit comes amid a series of actions by the Trump administration against universities, particularly in Democratic-led California. Previously, Trump sought to withhold federal funds over pro-Palestinian demonstrations at UCLA and has campaigned against universities for policies addressing transgender rights, climate change, and diversity, sparking concerns about academic freedom and free speech.

The lawsuit demands UCLA, a constituent of the University of California, to investigate these claims and implement training against discrimination, along with seeking unspecified damages for two professors claiming antisemitism. The university has not yet commented, despite accusations it ignored Jewish and Israeli employees' grievances post a Hamas-led attack on Israel in October 2023.

