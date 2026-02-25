Senate Democrats have openly criticized former President Donald Trump for his inadequate implementation of sanctions aimed at pressuring Russia over its prolonged conflict in Ukraine. During a committee session on Tuesday, they pointed out that while the European Union had identified nearly 900 sanctions targets by 2025, the U.S. had focused on just two.

A detailed report from Democratic staff on the Republican-led Senate Banking Committee criticized Trump's failure to fully utilize sanctions during his presidency. As the war in Ukraine marked its fourth anniversary, the Democrats stressed that Trump's limited sanctions contrasted sharply with the broader actions undertaken by President Joe Biden.

Despite widespread bipartisan support in Congress for a bill to sanction countries purchasing Russian energy, Republican leaders have yet to bring it to a vote due to Trump's resistance. This stance has raised questions about Trump's sincerity in leveraging sanctions as a tool for peace negotiations. Meanwhile, the Biden administration has maintained a proactive stance with multiple sanctions packages targeting Russia's military capabilities.

