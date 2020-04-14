5 LeT terrorist associates arrested in J-K's Sopore

In a joint operation, the security forces and Sopore Police have arrested five terrorist associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in connection with a grenade attack on the residence of a civilian in Tujar village. The five terrorist associates were arrested on Monday, police said.

"Five terrorist associates of LeT were arrested by security forces and Sopore Police yesterday, in connection with a grenade attack on the residence of a civilian in Tujar village,'' Jammu and Kashmir Police said. Incriminating materials including five hand grenades were recovered from their possession.

Further probe is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

