Maha Home Minister visits COVID-19 hotspot in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 14:15 IST
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday visited Worli Koliwada, one of the coronavirus hotspots in Mumbai, and urged locals to stay at home to contain spread of the disease and cooperate with police. Deshmukh made the announcement through a loudspeaker attached to a drone that is being used to maintain vigil in densely-populated areas like the Koliwada, a fisherfolk village, and issue government instructions to residents.

Drones will be used in densely-populated areas like this to give instructions to people that they should not step out of their homes unnecessarily, and cooperate with police. They should step out only to buy vegetables and food grains.

People should remain safe by staying at home, the minister told reporters. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporations G-South ward, under which the Koliwada falls, reported over 300 coronavirus cases till Monday.

