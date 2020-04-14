Left Menu
Pvt sector employers directed not to lay off workers

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-04-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 14:37 IST
The Karnataka labor department has directed private sector employers in the state not to lay off workers and pay them wages on the due date without any deduction during the lockdown. "The labor department has issued a circular directing the private sector employers to abstain from layoffs or unpaid leaves during this countrywide lockdown.

Employees would be paid wages on the due date without any deduction during this period," Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar tweeted last night. The Minister also posted the order copy, signed by the Secretary, Labour Department, P Manivannan.

During the COVID-19 emergency situation, employers of all public/private organizations should not layoff their employees, especially casual or contract workers and their wages should not be cut, the order said. If any employee has taken leave during this period, they should be considered to be on duty without any effective cut in their salaries.

"On not being able to function at the workplace due to COVID-19, such working unit employees should be considered as on duty," it said. The order said any violation would be punishable under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

A helpline will be set up within 48 hours in this regard, it said. The lockdown that came into effect on March 25 was to expire at midnight on April 14.

