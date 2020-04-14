Coronavirus: Himachal's Una admin to send detained people home

Those detained in Himachal’s Una in a bid to check the coronavirus spread will be allowed to go home, said an official on Tuesday. The district administration had detained several Himachal residents while on their way home in other districts of the state during the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the disease.

Una Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar said those detained will have to undergo the mandatory 14-day isolation when they reach home. “The district administration is going to start the process of sending the people home. Initially, those who had personal vehicles will be allowed to leave,” he said. The others will be sent home through buses, he said, adding that a plan is being prepared after discussions with deputy commissioners of other districts.

