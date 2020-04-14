Seven new COVID-19 cases detected in Nagpur

Seven new patients have testedpositive for COVID-19 in Nagpur in Maharashtra, an officialrelease said on Tuesday

With detection of the new cases since Monday, thetally of the people infected by coronavirus has gone up to 54,it stated

All the seven patients were admitted in a governmenthospital in Nagpur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.