Seven new COVID-19 cases detected in Nagpur

Seven new COVID-19 cases detected in NagpurPTI | Nagpur | Updated: 14-04-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 15:12 IST
Seven new patients have testedpositive for COVID-19 in Nagpur in Maharashtra, an officialrelease said on Tuesday
With detection of the new cases since Monday, thetally of the people infected by coronavirus has gone up to 54,it stated
All the seven patients were admitted in a governmenthospital in Nagpur.
