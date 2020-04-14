11 new COVID-19 cases reported in Palghar; count at 53

At least 11 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday, taking the tally to 53 in the region. A health bulletin issued by the district administration stated that 11 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Palghar and the toll stood at five.

According to the report, of the 11 new cases, 10 were reported from the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) limits, while one person tested positive in Dahanu taluka. The VVMC now has 47 positive cases, Palghar taluka has two and Vasai rural has three patients, it said.

As many as four persons have succumbed to the infection in the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation limits so far and one person had died in Palghar taluka..

