Disinfection tunnel installed at Gujarat HC entry gate

A mass 'sanitising tunnel' has been set up at the entry gate of the Gujarat High Court, as it prepares to constitute new benches from Wednesday to hear pending bail and detention matters. The court staff and officers will have to pass through the tunnel, a sort of disinfection chamber, before entering the building.

All files and the vehicles used to carry documents of judges to the high court will also be sanitised by spray guns, and the staff will be provided with sufficient number of masks, hand gloves and sanitisers, as per an order passed by Chief Justice Vikram Nath. "The mass sanitisation tunnel will act as a disinfectant entry point at one of the main entrances in the high court building from where most of the officers and staff enter the premises," he said in a release.

This has been done in view of the additional benches being constituted from Wednesday for hearing of pending bail and detention matters. Since the lockdown was enforced last month, the high court judges have been hearing urgent matters through video conference in order to maintain social distancing to contain the spread of coronavirus.

