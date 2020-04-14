Left Menu
Development News Edition

Disinfection tunnel installed at Gujarat HC entry gate

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 14-04-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 15:17 IST
Disinfection tunnel installed at Gujarat HC entry gate

A mass 'sanitising tunnel' has been set up at the entry gate of the Gujarat High Court, as it prepares to constitute new benches from Wednesday to hear pending bail and detention matters. The court staff and officers will have to pass through the tunnel, a sort of disinfection chamber, before entering the building.

All files and the vehicles used to carry documents of judges to the high court will also be sanitised by spray guns, and the staff will be provided with sufficient number of masks, hand gloves and sanitisers, as per an order passed by Chief Justice Vikram Nath. "The mass sanitisation tunnel will act as a disinfectant entry point at one of the main entrances in the high court building from where most of the officers and staff enter the premises," he said in a release.

This has been done in view of the additional benches being constituted from Wednesday for hearing of pending bail and detention matters. Since the lockdown was enforced last month, the high court judges have been hearing urgent matters through video conference in order to maintain social distancing to contain the spread of coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss coronavirus death toll hits 900 as new cases decelerate

The Swiss death toll from the novel coronavirus has reached 900 people, the countrys public health agency said on Tuesday, rising from 885 people on Monday.The number of people showing positive tests for the disease increased to 25,834 from...

Soccer-Election, not coronavirus, KO's football in Burundi

Burundi, the last African country to allow football to continue through the coronavirus pandemic, suspended its league on Monday but made no reference to the stoppage being linked to the threat of the deadly virus. Instead, Burundi Football...

Nepal government extends lockdown till April 27 as coronavirus cases rise

The Nepal government on Tuesday decided to extend the lockdown period till April 27 as the Himalayan nation continued to witness increase in the number of coronavirus cases, according to an official statementThe decision to extend the lockd...

Mass testing key to fight corona, India no where in game: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said mass testing for coronavirus infection is key to fighting its spread but the country is currently nowhere in the game. Stating that the country has quite low level of testing for coronavirus infe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020