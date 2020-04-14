Left Menu
New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. . DEL78 UP-LD VIRUS-CASES Corona infection cases rise to 657, deaths remain pegged at 5 in UP: Official Lucknow: Ninety-nine more people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the total number of infected cases in the state to 657, senior government officials said here. .

DEL89 UP-VIRUS-LD HOSPITAL Lucknow: Pvt hospital shut, KGMU staff members quarantined after patient tests positive for COVID-19 Lucknow: A private hospital and a diagnostic centre were shut and 65 staff members of the government-run KGMU in Uttar Pardesh’s Lucknow were quarantined after a patient who came in their contact tested positive for coronavirus, officials said. . DES2 JK-VIRUS-KASHMIR Corona-positive cases soar past 200 mark in JK: Officials Srinagar: The corona-led lockdown in Kashmir entered 27th day on Tuesday with the infected cases crossing the 200-mark in the valley amid the continued restrictions on the movement and assembly of people to curb the pandemic, said officials. .

DES1 NCR-VIRUS-NOIDA Noida: 16 new coronavirus cases, total spikes to 80 Noida (UP): Two people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin are among 16 fresh cases of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar, taking the district's virus tally to 80, officials said. . DES3 JK-LOCKDOWN-OMAR Extension of lockdown necessary step in view of COVID-19 threat: Omar Srinagar: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said the decision to extend the lockdown till May 3 was a necessary step in view of the threat posed by COVID-19. .

DES16 HR-LOCKDOWN-VILLAGES COVID: Village heads in Haryana persuade villagers to give up hookah sessions Chandigarh: Hookah smoking sessions - a common sight in Haryana villages- have now taken a break as village heads have prevailed upon locals not to share the smoking pipes to contain spread of coronavirus.. .

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

