SpiceJet suspends flight ops till May 3, cancels booked flights reservations due to lockdown 2.0

In view of the Centre's directive to extend the lockdown to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak, the air carrier SpiceJet has suspended all its flight operations till May 3 and announced cancellation of the reservations of those who booked themselves for travel during the lockdown 2.0 period. The airline said that customers' entire cancellation amount will be maintained in a credit shell and the same can used to make fresh booking and travel till February 28, 2021."We are cancelling the reservations of those who booked themselves for travel till May 3, 2020. Upon cancellation your entire amount will be maintained in a credit shell and the same may be used to make fresh booking and travel till February 28, 2021 for the same passenger," the airline tweeted.

To make fresh bookings against the cancellations, customers can visit SpiceJet's website and make payment using the 'CREDIT SHELL' option at the end of the booking process. To view your credit shell balance, one can visit the 'Manage Booking' tab on the airline's website. The 21-day nationwide lockdown in India, which was imposed till April 14, has been extended till May 3 with strict restrictions in place till April 20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a decision on easing restrictions will be taken after a week, only at places which do not have COVID-19 hotspots. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.