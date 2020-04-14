Travel passes to be valid till May 3 following extension of lockdown: Delhi Police

Travel passes issued by the Delhi Police will continue to be valid till May 3 following the extension of the lockdown, officials said on Tuesday. The move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the current lockdown will be extended till May 3, saying it is very necessary to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country

In an internal communication to the force, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava said, "The police passes were issued with validity upto April 14. Since the lockdown has been extended, passes will remain valid upto May 3 and no separate order reviewing the passes is being issued." All guidelines, instructions and orders will continue to be valid till further orders, he stated

"The e-passes issued by the Delhi government shall be honoured by all police personnel on duty, if they are accompanied by the original message of issue on mobile phone and identity proof of the person, he added.

