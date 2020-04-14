Left Menu
Karnataka welcomes extension of lockdown, decides to implement it strictly

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-04-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 17:04 IST
The Karnataka government on Tuesday welcomed the Prime Minister's decision to extend the lockdown till May 3, saying it would be strictly implemented it in the state and asked the public to cooperate Welcoming the decision, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa appealed to the people to voluntarily co-operate with the government to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus. "I welcome the Prime Minister's decision to extend the lockdown till May 3. Our government will strictly implement the Centre's guidelines which will be issued tomorrow, I appeal to the people of Karnataka to voluntarily cooperate with us to contain this disease," he said.

The lockdown, he told reporters, would be followed more strictly till April 20 as Prime Minister has said, and the situation would be closely monitored. "If there are any violations during the lockdown, measures will be tightened, especially in hotspots.

The lockdown came into effect on March 25 and was to expire on midnight of April 14. The Prime Minister on Tuesday announced that the current lockdown would be extended till May 3, saying it is very necessary to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

In a televised address to the nation, he said that implementation of the lockdown will be strictly ensured in the coming days to ensure that the virus does not spread to new areas. Detailing the steps that the Karnataka government has taken on lockdown violators, Yediyurappa said 57,633 vehicles have been seized, 4,169 people arrested, 2,181 FIRs registered and Rs 95 lakh fine collected "Measures that are there now will be tightened further.As we had expected, the lockdown has been extended," he said, adding if the people cooperate by staying at home for the next few days, all activities could hopefully be resumed as usual after May 3.

State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the lockdown would be tightened further by imposing more restrictions on unnecessary movement of people, erecting more barricades and conducting more checks, among others. He said that the Centre, in the days to come, would micro manage things aimed at controlling the spread of the virus by effectively implementing the lockdown and pointed out that Modi had said that after April 20, the situation at taluk at district level would be analysed, based on which a decision would be taken area wise.

Bommai also said that orders have been issued through the DGP to ensure that an ADGP rank official is sent to monitor and supervise measures in important districts like Bidar, Gulbarga, Vijayapura, Belagavi, Chikkaballapura, Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada, where there are more coronavirus cases. Making it clear that there was no scarcity of medicines, essential services and goods, Yediyurappa said all efforts would be taken to carry out agriculture activities without any hurdle.

He appealed to migrant labourers to stay wherever they are and be safe Yediyurappa noted that the PM had rightly said health care facilities and infrastructure have improved considerably in the last two months in the country and the state as well and urged people to follow the seven measures advised by Modi, including taking care of elders in the house and strictly maintaining social distancing..

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

