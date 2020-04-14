Left Menu
5 LeT terrorist associates arrested in J-K's Baramulla

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-04-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 17:06 IST
Five terrorist associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba were arrested in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Tuesday. Arms and ammunition were recovered based on disclosures made by them, the police said.

Security forces nabbed five terrorist associates belonging to LeT on Monday night, a police official said. Incriminating materials, including five hand grenades, one under barrel grenade launcher (UBGL) and one UBGL grenade, were recovered at their instance, he said.

Further investigation is underway, the police official said..

