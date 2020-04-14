Left Menu
Uganda loses power nationwide after hydropower dams clogged -ministry

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 17:08 IST
Uganda lost power countrywide on Tuesday after weeds clogged the intake of water at its three largest hydropower dams which generate most of the country's electricity, the Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

It happened just as President Yoweri Museveni was getting ready to address the nation as its 14-day national lockdown to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak is set to expire. Uganda has confirmed 54 cases of the COVID-19 disease, according to the ministry of health.

"We have lost generation nationwide," the Ministry of Energy said on its Facebook page. "The water weed island migrated last night and has caused choking/clogging of intake gates for Nalubaale, Kiira and Bujagali and the three have tripped."

The ministry said it was working to restore power from alternative power plants. "Power agencies are working around the clock to ensure power is on and running," the ministry said.

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

I am confident that we will succeed in containing the COVID-19 outbreak in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

I am confident that we will succeed in containing the COVID-19 outbreak in Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal....

Decision to extend lockdown taken to protect lives of people: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for extending the nation-wide lockdown and said that it has been taken to protect lives of the people of the country. Praising the decisions taken by the gov...

Bangladesh unions urge government to act as garment workers lose jobs

By Naimul Karim DHAKA, April 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - At least 10,000 garment workers have been sacked in Bangladesh as Western brands hit by coronavirus lockdowns cancel orders, union leaders said on Tuesday, urging the government t...

Wells Fargo first-quarter profit decimated as coronavirus boosts provisions

Wells Fargo Co first-quarter profit plunged as it set aside billions of dollars to cover potential loan-losses from the coronavirus pandemic. Wells, the fourth-largest U.S. lender, said httpsbit.ly2ycjhZR on Tuesday quarterly profit fell t...
