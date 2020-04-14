Left Menu
COVID-19 Lockdown: Pune Excise dept arrests 9, destroys 2,000 litres of illegal liquor

Pune Excise Department on Tuesday arrested nine people for supplying illegal homemade liquor amid lockdown in the city and destroyed at least 2,000 litres of liquor from their possession.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-04-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 17:34 IST
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

Pune Excise Department on Tuesday arrested nine people for supplying illegal homemade liquor amid lockdown in the city and destroyed at least 2,000 litres of liquor from their possession. "During the lockdown, only emergency services are allowed, while we got to know that some people are transporting illegal liquor on the name of emergency services by sticking the poster of emergency services on their vehicle," Santosh Zagade, Superintendent of Police, state Excise Department, Pune.

Zagade said they also recovered materials meant to use to produce about 30,000 litres of liqour. "On receiving the information, we raided the spot and found about 2,000 liters of homemade liquor along with raw material meant to use to produce about 30,000 litres of homemade liquor. We have destroyed it all," the SP added.

The SP stated that till now 169 cases have been registered related to illegal liquor selling/production during the lockdown period. In addition to that, 42 accused have also been arrested so far and materials worth Rs 82 lakhs have been recovered. (ANI)

