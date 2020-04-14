Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Punjab starts rapid testing in two districts

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-04-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 18:08 IST
Coronavirus: Punjab starts rapid testing in two districts

The Punjab government on Tuesday started rapid testing for the detection of coronavirus in Mohali and Jalandhar districts on Tuesday. The state has so far reported 176 coronavirus cases, including 12 deaths. Mohali is the worst-hit district in the state with 54 confirmed cases while 24 people have been found infected with the virus in Jalandhar.

The rapid testing, a kind of blood test, gives quick results in comparison to the current swab-based examination. Additional Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan in a release said the test results will be out in just 15 minutes.

She said the state government has received 1,000 rapid testing Kits from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The state government had ordered 10 lakh rapid testing kits from the ICMR, with inquiries raised for another 10,000 in the open market. “The two districts of SAS Nagar (Mohali) and Jalandhar have been given 500 kits each to start the testing,” she said, adding that the facility is likely to be extended to other districts.

Initially, only those having flu symptoms for over a week will be tested. Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu launched the rapid testing facility at Mohali's Dera Bassi.

Mahajan said districts have been told to submit reports of the tests conducted along with the results daily. A portal has been created by the Department of Health for gathering real-time information on testing and recording patient's profile.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Russia says it's ready for hypersonic missile talks with U.S.

Russia is ready to discuss hypersonic missiles and other arms control issues with the United States as part of wider discussions about strategic stability, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday. Cold War-era arms control agreements...

HDFC chairman sees 20 pc drop in property prices

HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh on Tuesday said he sees 20 per cent drop in property prices of unsold residential inventory, and advised developers to offload their stocks to enhance liquidity position. He also cautioned developers against over...

BTS’s album, 'Map Of The Soul: 7' scores top 40 spots on 'billboard 200'

BTSs album, Map Of The Soul 7 has scored the top 40 spots on billboard 200 in the 7th week. Billboard has now released its charts for the week ending on April 18.Map of the Soul 7 grabs the No. 37 spot on the Billboard 200, which ranks the ...

Kiev says 'no open fire' in forests of Chernobyl nuclear zone

Ukraine said Tuesday only small isolated fires remain at the scene of a blaze that erupted 10 days ago in the Chernobyl exclusion zone, scene of the worlds worst nuclear accident in 1986. There is no open fire, the emergency services said i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020