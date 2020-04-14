Left Menu
Sikkim to allow construction works, farming from April 21

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 14-04-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 18:10 IST
Sikkim to allow construction works, farming from April 21

Sikkim on Tuesday decided to allow construction and farming activities from April 21 to sustain the livelihood of the poor in the state, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said. Farmers will be required to follow the guidelines on maintaining social distance in their fields, while contractors can resume construction activities by engaging only local labour force, he told reporters.

Tamang thanked the people of Sikkim for their cooperation in the enforcement of the lockdown since March 25 and said it has been due to a collective effort that the state has been able to prevent the coronavirus outbreak. "It is a matter of great satisfaction to all of us that there has been no case of coronavirus in Sikkim, so far," he said.

The chief minister also announced a one-time incentive of Rs 5,000 for ASHA workers and Rs 3,000 for all Sikkim Police and home guard personnel for their work during the outbreak. He said that the poor people living in urban and rural areas of Sikkim will continue to get free ration during the extended lockdown period.

The nationwide lockdown, imposed to contain the spread of the virus, has been extended till May 3..

