Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: SER terminal stations handle 809 tonne of goods

PTI | Kolkatat | Updated: 14-04-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 18:35 IST
Lockdown: SER terminal stations handle 809 tonne of goods

Hundreds of tonne of perishable food products and COVID-19 related items and medicines have arrived at different terminal stations of South Eastern Railway since the countrywide lockdown commenced over the novel coronavirus pandemic, an official said. Terminal stations hof SER ave so far handled around 809 tonne of goods traffic, which includes 129 tonne of eggs, 343 tonne of milk, 30 tonne of ghee, 20 tonne of fish, 79 tonne of vegetables and fruits and 12 tonne of medicines and COVID-19 related items, SER spokesman Sanjay Ghosh said on Tuesday.

In addition to these, mushroom, garlic and grocery items were also brought to meet the demands of every segment of the society, he said. These items mainly arrived in West Bengal from Secunderabad, Yeshvantpur, Chennai, Vijayawada, Khurda Road, Ahmedabad, Anand, Mumbai, Nagpur and Bilaspur, he said.

On the other hand, since the beginning of the lockdown, approximately 60 tonne of material have been transported from West Bengal through railway parcel and cargo trains to places like Bilaspur, Nagpur, Vijayawada and Bengaluru. These outgoing cargo mainly consisted of 22 tonne of betel leaves, seven tonne of fish, three tonne of COVID-19 related items and hard parcels weighing 29 tonne, Ghosh said.

PTI AMR RG RG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Fellaini out of Chinese hospital after coronavirus scare

Former Manchester United star Marouane Fellaini was discharged on Tuesday after spending more than three weeks in a Chinese hospital being treated for coronavirus. The 32-year-old midfielder, the only player known to have contracted the dis...

Renault closing main China business, will focus on electrics

Renault SA said Tuesday it will shut down its main China business and focus on electric and commercial vehicles. The French automakers 7-year-old joint venture with state-owned Dongfeng Motor Corp. already was suffering from lackluster sale...

Now locate Delhi govt’s food distribution centres & night shelters on Google Maps

The Delhi governments over 1,000 food distribution centres and night shelters for the needy affected by the nationwide lockdown can now be located on Google Maps and Map My India. Welcoming the collaboration, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriw...

Being off-duty, CRPF officer feeds needy in his village using his savings

CRPF ASI Padmeswar Das is on leave at his home in Assam but he is not off-duty as he prepares ration packets, using his savings, for the poor in his village who are worst hit by the coronavirus lockdown. The 48-year-old trooper, whose unit ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020