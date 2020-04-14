Hundreds of tonne of perishable food products and COVID-19 related items and medicines have arrived at different terminal stations of South Eastern Railway since the countrywide lockdown commenced over the novel coronavirus pandemic, an official said. Terminal stations hof SER ave so far handled around 809 tonne of goods traffic, which includes 129 tonne of eggs, 343 tonne of milk, 30 tonne of ghee, 20 tonne of fish, 79 tonne of vegetables and fruits and 12 tonne of medicines and COVID-19 related items, SER spokesman Sanjay Ghosh said on Tuesday.

In addition to these, mushroom, garlic and grocery items were also brought to meet the demands of every segment of the society, he said. These items mainly arrived in West Bengal from Secunderabad, Yeshvantpur, Chennai, Vijayawada, Khurda Road, Ahmedabad, Anand, Mumbai, Nagpur and Bilaspur, he said.

On the other hand, since the beginning of the lockdown, approximately 60 tonne of material have been transported from West Bengal through railway parcel and cargo trains to places like Bilaspur, Nagpur, Vijayawada and Bengaluru. These outgoing cargo mainly consisted of 22 tonne of betel leaves, seven tonne of fish, three tonne of COVID-19 related items and hard parcels weighing 29 tonne, Ghosh said.

PTI AMR RG RG.

