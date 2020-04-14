Left Menu
India's COVID-19 cases surge to 10,815

With the sharpest ever increase of 1,463 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 29 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Tuesday climbed to 10,815, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 18:48 IST
There are 602 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals having 1,06,719 isolation beds and 12,024 ICU beds across the country.. Image Credit: ANI

It includes 1,189 cured and discharged, one migrated and 353 deaths. At present, there are 9,279 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

There are 602 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals having 1,06,719 isolation beds and 12,024 ICU beds across the country, said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, here on Tuesday. Aggarwal said that the main focus of the government is to break the chain of transmission of the coronavirus.

"Our major effort is done to break the chain of transmission of coronavirus. If no COVID-19 case is reported for 28 days from a specific area, we can say that we have been able to break the chain of transmission. We are promoting lockdown and social distancing to break this chain," he said. (ANI)

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

