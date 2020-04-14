Migrants may have expected opening of borders: Deshmukh

Migrants may have expected opening of borders: DeshmukhPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 19:01 IST
The hundreds of migrant workers who gathered outside Bandra railway station here on Tuesday might have expected that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would order reopening of state borders, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said. They were told by the police that borders are not going to be opened and the situation was now under control, he said.
The migrants were assured that the state government will make arrangement of food and accommodation for them, following which the crowds dispersed, he said. "Lakhs of workers from other states work in Mumbai.
They expected that the PM would open the state borders today. They felt they could go to their home states," the minister said.
"But the PM and CM (Uddhav Thackeray) took a very good decision to extend the lockdown. The state borders will remain sealed. Permission will not be given to go to other states from Maharashtra," he said. "We have assured them the state government will arrange facilities for stay and food, and the situation is under control now," Deshmukh told Marathi news channel ABP Majha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Anil Deshmukh
- Narendra Modi
- Maharashtra
- Bandra
- ABP Majha
- Mumbai
- Marathi
- Uddhav Thackeray
ALSO READ
Lockdown will hit Maharashtra hard in economic term: Minister
Coronavirus pandemic: Maharashtra govt announces 8 pc cut in electricity tariff for 5 years
COVID-19: Maharashtra toll rises to 10; case count up to 220
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra appoints N Srinath as additional director
72 new coronavirus patients found in Maharashtra on Tuesday, 59 of them in Mumbai: health officials.