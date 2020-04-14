Left Menu
TN Governor appeals to people to follow PM's 'instructions'

Updated: 14-04-2020 19:45 IST
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday appealed to the people of the state to follow the Prime Minister's 'instructions' regarding fighting COVID-19, including wearing masks. He said it was the "bounden duty" of one and all to follow the seven-point formula suggested by Modi and ensure that everyone defeats the pandemic.

The Prime Minister's "address to the nation was a statement of vision, courage and leadership that will see India through the current emergency with flying colours," he said in a Raj Bhavan statement. "It is the bounden duty of one and all to follow the seven-point formula and ensure that all of us defeat the coronavirus pandemic," he said.

"Take care of your family, mainly the elders. Keep social distancing, wear mask particularly," he said, referring to the suggestions put forth by Modi in his seven-point formula to fight the spread of the contagion, while announcing the ongoing national lockdown till May 3 in a televised address earlier in the day. Humanity and India should win this fight and Tamil Nadu should lead the struggle as a model state, Purohit said and urged people to stay at home and stay safe.

