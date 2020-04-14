Left Menu
Nagaland governor finds 'gaps' in state's COVID-19 protocol

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 14-04-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 19:55 IST
Nagaland Governor R N Ravi on Tuesday held a meeting with top government officials to review the coronavirus preparedness in the state and identified "gaps and weaknesses" in the existing preventive measures. The meeting attended by officials such as the chief secretary and the director general of police was held a day after a 33-year-old man from Nagaland tested positive for COVID-19 while undergoing treatment in Assam.

Barring this man, Nagaland reported no coronavirus case so far. "The meeting identified the gaps and weaknesses in the existing preventive protocols and procedures to fight the virus in the backdrop of first COVID-19 patient reported from the State, while also stressing on the need to take appropriate measures to further strengthen the existing mechanism," a Raj Bhavan statement said here.

"For an effective holistic response to this unprecedented global crisis, the governor suggested immediate setting up of a multi-department COVID-19 War Room under the chief secretary to closely monitor aggressive tracing, tracking and testing of suspect cases and also do the real time stock taking of medical inventories," it said. Ravi, however, reassured the people that the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio is taking all measures to effectively tackle the COVID-19 outbreak.

The governor also thanked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for responding to his request and quickly arrange for sending equipment for setting up a laboratory from Mumbai to Dimapur. The Air Force plane carrying the equipment is scheduled to land in Dimapur on Wednesday. The laboratory will enable testing of suspected Covid-19 samples in the state instead of sending them to Assam and Manipur.

