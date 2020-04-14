Left Menu
COVID-19: Man booked for hiding travel history

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 14-04-2020 20:42 IST
A man was booked in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district on Tuesday for concealing his travel history from the administration to avoid COVID-19 tests, an official said. The state government as a measure to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus has asked people to disclose their travel history or face action, including attempt to murder charges. The man was booked in Haridwar under the attempt to murder charge (section 307) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), DG Law and Order Ashok Kumar said.

He said so far, eight persons in the state have been booked under the section for hiding their travel histories form the administration to avoid tests and thus, risking their own life and those of others around them. Three hundred and seven people accused in 64 cases of lockdown violation were arrested on Tuesday.   Kumar said a total of 6,109 people accused in 1,534 cases of lockdown violation have been arrested so far in the state. So far, 16,608 vehicle owners have been fined, 4200 vehicles seized and Rs 79.01 lakh recovered from people as penalty under the Motor Vehicles Act during the lockdown, he said.

