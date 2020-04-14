Tourism ministry launches webinar series to reach out to people amid COVID-19 lockdown

With the coronavirus pandemic virtually bringing all tourism-related activities to a grinding halt, the Ministry of Tourism on Tuesday launched a webinar series “DekhoApnaDesh” on the many destinations to see in the country. The first webinar in the series touched upon the long history of Delhi, titled ‘City of Cities - Delhi's Personal Diary', the ministry said in a statement. Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel said the series shall be an ongoing feature and the ministry would work towards showcasing the diverse and remarkable history and culture of India, including its monuments, cuisine, art, dance forms, natural landscapes, festivals and many other aspects of the rich Indian civilisation. “The core of the session in every webinar is based on tourism awareness and social history. Laced with interesting anecdotes, these sessions were conducted by the India City Walks for the Ministry of Tourism,” an official statement said. “The sessions had witnessed enthusiastic participation with 5,546 persons registering for the same. Many interesting questions were raised which depicted the interest of the participants,” it said. “The webinar shall be available in public domain soon. It will be available on the tourism ministry’s social media handles- IncredibleIndia on Instagram and Facebook,” the statement added. The next webinar is slated for April 16 from 11 am to 12 noon and shall take visitors to the amazing city of Kolkata, Nitin Tripathi, media advisor, Ministry of Tourism said. PTI ASG GJS SRY

