Guj COVID-19 cases climb by 78 to 650

The number of COVID-19 casesin Gujarat rose to 650 on Tuesday with detection of 78 newpatients, a Health department official said

While the number of cases in Ahmedabad shot up by 53to 373, Surat reported nine fresh cases, followed by Vadodara(6) and Bhavnagar (3). Chhota Udepur and Mehsana each reportedtwo cases while one case each was reported from Anand, Dahodand Gandhinagar

"A total of five patients have recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of such patients in the state to59," said Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

