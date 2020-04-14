Migrants: Maha minister shares news clip on train service

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Tuesday shared a news clip which claimed that the Railways were considering running special trains to ferry stuck workers to their native states. The minister said the news report might have led to gathering of people outside Bandra station in Mumbai earlier in the day.

"It cannot be ruled out that (the people) may have gathered in Bandra after this report in the afternoon," the NCP leader said as he tweeted the news channel clip. More than 1,000 migrant workers gathered in Bandra demanding transport arrangements to go back to their native places, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced extension of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown till May 3.

