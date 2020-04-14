Don't allow any large gatherings in Delhi: Chief secy to police, DMs

After hundreds of migrant workers gathered in Mumbai and Surat, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on Tuesday directed police and district magistrates to not allow "any large gatherings" in the national capital. A government official said that the orders have also been issued to the Delhi Transport Corporation and divisional commissioner to ensure that lockdown, imposed in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, is strictly enforced.

Only buses placed at the disposal of the police and health department will operate and the rest will be confined to depots, the chief secretary said in his order. "Special Commissioners of Police, Joint CPs, DMs and SDMs have been asked to be on ground to monitor situation closely," the official said.

Dev in his order said that "any gathering will not be allowed as curfew and lokdown are in force". "There is no question of large gatherings," he directed officers. The direction comes in the wake of over 1,000 migrant workers in Mumbai defying the lockdown to gather in suburban Bandra, demanding that transport arrangements be made for them to go back to their native places. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also appealed to migrant workers not to fall prey to rumours about bus arrangements being made to ferry them to their native places and asked them to stay put wherever they are. In a video appeal, he said the Delhi government has made sufficient arrangements for their accommodation and food. "Don't fall prey to rumours about bus arrangements," he said in a video message.

