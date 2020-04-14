Left Menu
Migrants on Mumbai streets: Police register FIR

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 22:15 IST
An FIR has been registered against at least 1000 migrant workers for assembling near Bandra railway station in Mumbai on Tuesday in defiance of the coronavirus lockdown norms, causing a public health scare, police said. No arrests have been made yet and the workers are being identified, a Bandra police station official said.

"We have registered an FIR under sections 143 (Whoever is a member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (Punishment for rioting), 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," he said. Besides section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act has also been invoked against them, he said.

More than 1,000 migrant workers, who earn daily wages and been stuck in Mumbai since the last three weeks, gathered in Bandra around 3 PM demanding transport arrangements to go back to their native places, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the coronavirus-enforced curbs till May 3. The gathering in suburban Bandra, in violation of lockdown norms, created a potential law and order situation for an overstretched police force and the men in uniform resorted to mild force to scatter the crowd.

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

UK coronavirus death toll could be far higher than previously shown

The United Kingdoms true death toll from the novel coronavirus far exceeds estimates previously published by the government, according to broader official data that include deaths in the community such as in nursing homes. Even before the n...

13 more COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, state count reaches 260

As many as 13 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Karnataka since 5 pm Tuesday, informed the state government. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has now increased to 260, including 10 deaths and 71 discharged...

Turkey repeats working group offer to U.S. to solve row over Russian defense purchase

Turkey on Tuesday repeated an offer to the United States to establish a technical working group including NATO to help solve a dispute over Ankaras purchase of Russian missile defenses that angered Washington. Ties between the NATO allies w...

Faith groups, AFL-CIO urge U.S., IMF, G20 to cancel debt for poor countries

The AFL-CIO union federation and nearly 80 other faith groups on Tuesday urged the U.S. government, the International Monetary Fund and G20 nations to cancel debt payments by developing countries so they could focus on fighting the coronavi...
