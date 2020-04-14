Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 22:48 IST
Be cautious and main social distance: Delhi police commissioner to force

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Tuesday asked his force to be cautious and maintain social distance while performing their duties, saying they have an important role to play in the fight against coronavirus pandemic. In an audio message to his force, the commissioner appreciated them for doing their job in a systematic manner and motivated them.

Shrivastava said so far five police personnel and two family members were tested positive for coronavirus, while 168 police personnel and 12 family members were quarantined, terming it a cause of worry. Police and those associated with the medical field have an important role to play during the pandemic and under such circumstances, the Delhi Police cannot limit themselves to their homes during lockdown, he said.

The police personnel will have to be extremely cautious and will have to take precautionary measures while working with colleagues, dealing with public and while performing their duties of verification, issuing challan, on picket and while visiting hospitals, as in such circumstances, they are in danger of getting infected, he added. The commissioner asked the personnel to strictly follow social distancing and maintain at least a six or seven feet distance while working with colleagues or dealing with public.

He asked them to take care of their families since police were deployed at vulnerable spots and only if they stay safe, will they be able to keep others safe. He also urged his force to download the 'AarogyaSetu' app for the health and well-being of everyone, saying it was useful. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the lockdown would be extended till May 3, saying it was very necessary to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

