A Gujarat MLA has tested positive for coronavirus, said Amit Chavda, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee President on Tuesday.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 15-04-2020 00:34 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 00:34 IST
Gujarat MLA tests COVID-19 positive, present in meeting attended by CM
A Gujarat MLA has tested positive for coronavirus, said Amit Chavda, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee President on Tuesday. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was at a meeting in which the MLA was also present.

Ashwini Kumar, Secretary to Gujarat CM, said that Rupani was seated about 15-20 feet from the MLA and further decision will be taken after taking directions from medical experts. "In today's meeting with Congress MLAs, the MLA who was tested positive was also present. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was seated at a distance of 15-20 feet from him and avoided physical contact. However, after taking directions from medical experts further decisions will be taken tomorrow," Kumar said.

Rupani had said earlier in the day that Ahmedabad has more than 350 coronavirus positive cases and more than 50 per cent cases in Gujarat are from the city. (ANI)

