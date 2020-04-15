Left Menu
29 more COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 1034

With 29 more COVID-19 cases reported from Rajasthan, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state reached 1,034, the state Health Department said on Wednesday.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 15-04-2020 10:09 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 10:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With 29 more COVID-19 cases reported from Rajasthan, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state reached 1,034, the state Health Department said on Wednesday. Out of 29 new cases, 15 cases were reported from Jaipur while seven cases each were reported from Jodhpur and Kota.

With 1,076 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 11,439, said the Ministry on Wednesday. Out of the total tally, 9,756 cases are active while 1,306 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated. With 38 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll rises to 377. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

