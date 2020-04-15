Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 lockdown: Mango farmers worried in UP's Malihabad

Amid nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19, mango farmers in Malihabad say they are worried about their business.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 15-04-2020 10:48 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 10:48 IST
COVID-19 lockdown: Mango farmers worried in UP's Malihabad
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19, mango farmers in Malihabad say they are worried about their business. "Compared to last year, there has been 25 per cent less production of crop due to rain in February and March. Now due to lockdown, there is a shortage of labourers," said one of them.

"Government should provide us with facilities so that mangoes can be transported easily in India and abroad," he added. Another mango farmer said, "The production should have been more this time compared to 2019, but this has not happened. People should follow the guidelines by central government, otherwise, it will become a big problem if the virus spreads further."

Besides Malihabad, the situation is similar in Pune, Maharashtra. Earlier, Balraj Bhosle, a Pune wholesale dealer, said, "The Alphanso business has been severely affected due to the countrywide lockdown. Half of the stock that we have is not being sold as there are no customers. Though there is the demand of mangoes in the market, the fear of coronavirus is stopping people from stepping outside their houses."

Traders at Pune APMC market had ordered the world-famous Alphonso mangoes from Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg district. But due to the lockdown and voluntary closure of APMC market, the mango cartons were lying in godowns. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany urges EU action to support dairy farmers

The European Union should take action to support dairy farmers facing a sharp fall in milk sales due to the coronavirus crisis, Germanys agriculture ministry said. German agriculture minister Julia Kloeckner has written to the EU Commission...

FOREX-Dollar held back on virus hopes, yuan down after rate cut

The dollar nursed losses on Wednesday as investors cautiously stepped into riskier currencies after U.S. President Donald Trump edged toward rolling back some restrictions put in place to contain the coronavirus outbreak. The greenback also...

Top China official to HK urges national security law "as soon as possible"

Chinas most senior official in Hong Kong said on Wednesday the city should work to introduce national security legislation as soon as possible as violent protests last year had undermined its rule of law, prosperity and stability.Luo Huinin...

IMF board approves emergency support for Burkina Faso, Niger - statements

The International Monetary Funds IMF Executive Board has approved support for Burkina Faso and Niger under its Rapid Credit Facility to help the West African nations confront the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fund said.In statements ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020