2 COVID-19 deaths in Gujarat, 56 new cases push state tally to 695

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases rose to 695 in Gujarat after 56 fresh cases were reported in the state, Gujarat Health Department said on Wednesday. Also, two new deaths were reported in Ahmedabad and Surat, with the toll increasing to 30.

Out of the 56 new cases, 42 cases were reported in Ahmedabad and six from Surat, while three new cases each were confirmed from Panchmahal and Vadodara, and one each from Kheda and Botad. Out of the 695 cases, the total count includes 59 patients who have been cured and discharged.

With 1,076 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus cases rose to 11,439, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. Out of the total cases, 9,756 cases are active while 1,306 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated. Thirty-eight new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 377. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

