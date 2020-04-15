Left Menu
Kerala: Houseboats to be turned into COVID-19 isolation wards in Alappuzha

Alappuzha District Collector M Anjana said that houseboats in the districts may be turned into COVID-19 isolation wards if the need arises.

ANI | Alappuzha (Kerala) | Updated: 15-04-2020 13:02 IST
Kerala: Houseboats to be turned into COVID-19 isolation wards in Alappuzha
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Alappuzha District Collector M Anjana said that houseboats in the districts may be turned into COVID-19 isolation wards if the need arises. "The Alappuzha model of handling COVID-19 has been one of preparedness and prevention. In the first phase we did this successfully, but in the second phase we propose to have a different strategy. Though our numbers are comparatively less, we need to augment our isolation facilities," M Anjana told ANI here.

"We have sufficient number of facilities but in the process of augmenting the facilities we have had extensive discussions with the houseboat owners' association. All the houseboat owners agree with the proposal and are willing to support the district administration in this respect," she added. She said that houseboats have different bed strengths.

"By bringing them together at a single spot or at two spots we would be able to convert them as a single isolation facility. This would increase the isolation facility strength by around 1,500 to 2,000," she further said. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 387 COVID-19 cases in Kerala, including 211 cured/discharged/migrated and three deaths. (ANI)

