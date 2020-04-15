Guj CM isolates self after MLA he met tests coronavirus +ve

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has decided to run the state administration without meeting anyone for the next one week after a Congress MLA whom he met on Tuesday tested positive for coronavirus. Rupani's health is fine and he will run the state administration through technological facilities like video conference, video-calling, and tele-calling, Chief Minister's Office (CMO) secretary Ashwani Kumar said on Wednesday.

"No visitor will be allowed at the chief minister's residence for the next week," he said. Congress MLA Imran Khedawala, who met Rupani along with other party legislators on Tuesday morning, tested positive for coronavirus in the evening.

Kumar said Khedawala committed a big mistake by not staying at home and coming out to meet Rupani when he had given his samples for coronavirus testing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

