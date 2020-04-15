Left Menu
Development News Edition

17 Suspects netted for hiking prices during lockdown in Free State

The MEC, accompanied by Department officials and law enforcement agencies, visited Bulfontein, Ventersburg, Reddesburg, Smithfield, Memel, Bothavillle and Bloemfontein for noncompliance to the Covid-19 Disaster Management Regulations.  

Devdiscourse News Desk | Free State | Updated: 15-04-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 15:04 IST
17 Suspects netted for hiking prices during lockdown in Free State
During the blitz several businesses were found to be operating without valid municipal permits, overpricing food, not complying with health and safety laws and not observing laws governing asylum seekers. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

A Free State government-led blitz has netted 17 suspects for hiking prices on essential services and goods during the COVID-19 lockdown, among other contraventions.

With the five-week-long Disaster Management Regulations expected to have a dire impact on consumers and small businesses, the provincial MEC for Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism, and Economic Affairs, Makalo Mohale, on Monday embarked on an operation aimed at monitoring compliance.

The MEC, accompanied by Department officials and law enforcement agencies, visited Bulfontein, Ventersburg, Reddesburg, Smithfield, Memel, Bothavillle and Bloemfontein for noncompliance to the Covid-19 Disaster Management Regulations.

During the blitz several businesses were found to be operating without valid municipal permits, overpricing food, not complying with health and safety laws and not observing laws governing asylum seekers.

Among the 17 shop owners arrested were five illegal immigrants. The operations saw nine shops being shot down.

"It was discovered that there is a lot of foreign nationals who are not properly documented who are running spaza shops in many towns and townships. Most businesses are not registered in terms of the Business Act 71 of 1991," said the department in a statement.

The municipalities have been alerted to the violations. However, the department has vowed to work with local authorities to ensure compliance.

The department acknowledged that the lockdown has had a devastating impact on businesses across the country.

The clothing and textile sector in the Free State, which provides employment in Botshabelo and QwaQwa, has felt the effects of the pandemic. There were signs that some of the factories may find it difficult to re-start operations post the lockdown.

Other sectors severely affected by the government-imposed restrictions included food, tourism, and hospitality, manufacturing, logistics, and retail.

"The informal sector (street vendors, motor mechanics, etc) has also been severely affected as most of the operators in this sector rely solely on their business to put bread on the table," read the statement.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Unfortunate to arrest relatives of stranded Goan seafarers: Digambar Kamat

Goa Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Wednesday termed the arrest of protesting relatives of stranded Goan seafarers as unfortunate and said the state government should take a leaf out of the book of countries that have flown their cit...

S.Koreans brave coronavirus to vote, ruling party set for win

South Korean President Moon Jae-ins ruling party is projected to win a general election on Wednesday, exit polls showed, as mask-wearing voters cast their ballots under strict precautions against the novel coronavirus. The election was clos...

DDCA ombudsman takes action against 4 members

The Delhi and District Cricket Association DDCA ombudsman Justice Deepak Verma Retd on Wednesday debarred four members of the association from performing any DDCA function. The four members are Rajan Manchanda, Apurv Jain, Alok Mittal, and ...

Greece transfers first group of young refugees to EU countries

Greece transferred a dozen unaccompanied children from overcrowded migrant camps to Luxembourg on Wednesday, the first of more than 1,000 relocations that are being expedited amid concerns over the impact of coronavirus on vulnerable groups...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020