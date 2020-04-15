Left Menu
Govt to not tolerate sabotage of water supply interventions, Sisulu warns

This comes after the Minister was alerted that the government’s initiative to curb the spread of COVID-19 through supplying water to distressed communities was being obstructed in certain parts of the country.

Updated: 15-04-2020 15:08 IST
“The Minister has been informed that some business people are sabotaging the delivery of water at the expense of ordinary people who are in desperate need of water,” read the statement. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has warned that the government will not tolerate the deliberate sabotage of government's water supply interventions for the COVID-19 outbreak.



In a statement, the Ministry said it had received information that certain people who benefitted from water tankering were interfering with the government's programme to roll out water tanks in affected villages.

"The Minister has been informed that some business people are sabotaging the delivery of water at the expense of ordinary people who are in desperate need of water," read the statement.

The Ministry said it was regrettable that in Bodibe, Lichtenburg, some business people reportedly emptied new water tankers that were recently supplied by the government. The act, said the Ministry, was allegedly aimed at ensuring that the business is given to them.

"Vandalism is an act of sabotage. I am happy that in the North West this matter has been reported to the police. The law must take its course against those who have decided to sabotage our installations for profiteering," Sisulu said in the statement.

The department has done exceedingly well since to deliver water to communities since the process was centralized.

"It has become abundantly clear that some people who felt that they should have profited are now sabotaging the process. We call on residents to protect the tanks that have been installed in their communities," she said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

